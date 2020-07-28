-
ACM To Feature Gabby Barrett, Stephanie Quayle and Runaway June On 'ACM Weekly'
July 28, 2020
The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC will feature GABBY BARRETT, STEPHANIE QUAYLE and RUNAWAY JUNE on its first episode of new series "THE ACM WEEKLY" on FACEBOOK TOMORROW (7/29) at 8p (CT). The episode will highlight new music and feature performances by all three artists.
The program will be available to view via digital platform ACM:The Hub (NET NEWS 7/22) for 30 days following the performance.
For more information about the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC, visit ACMcountry.com or TheHub.ACMcountry.com.
