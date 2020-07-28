Riser House

In addition to the recent departure of SOUTHWEST regional MARK MCKAY (NET NEWS 7/28), RISER HOUSE ENTERTAINMENT has also parted ways with National Dir./Promotion MAURISA PASICK and West Coast regional TARA SHAYNE.

PASICK had been with the label since FEBRUARY 2018, and SHAYNE joined in JULY of that year (NET NEWS 1/22/19). Prior to RISER HOUSE, PASICK had previous stints at NEW REVOLUTION and CURB RECORDS. Reach PASICK here, or at (615) 428-9708 and SHAYNE here, or at (818) 573-7134.

RISER HOUSE Central regional SALLY ALLGEIER and Promotion Coord. SHANNON EDGE remain on board, and new SVP/Promotion BOB REEVES is in the process of hiring two new regionals to handle the East and Western regions. Interested candidates can reach him here.

“We are greatly appreciative of the tremendous work that MAURISA, TARA, as well as MARK MCKAY (who exited last week) [provided], and thank them for their service these last couple of years,” said label Pres. JENNIFER JOHNSON. “We’ll transition towards the future of the label, featuring the fall launch of MEGHAN PATRICK’s debut U.S. single and new music from DILLON CARMICHAEL, currently working in the studio with JON PARDI [who is producing the project] while we work in tandem with the COLUMBIA RECORDS team on the current MITCHELL TENPENNY single, ‘Broken Up.’”

