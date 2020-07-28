So Long Sam

After a successful run at NORTHEAST BROADCASTING Triple A WNCS (THE POINT)/BURLINGTON-MONTPELIER, VT, SAM HAVL, most recently as APD/MD, has decided to return home to family and friends in the TAMPA BAY area.

As a result, JON NOYES returns full-time to do mornings and assume the Production Dir. duties, while ARTY LAVIGNE moves from mornings to afternoons.

Consultant DENNIS CONSTANTINE remains as the programming/music contact.

