Down With PPP?

There still isn't a new COVID-19 relief bill ready for passage, and it's still undetermined whether local broadcasters will be able to take advantage of the Paycheck Protection Program this time around -- if there is another round, but Reps. TOM EMMER (R-MN) and BRENDAN BOYLE (D-PA), co-chairs of the CONGRESSIONAL BROADCASTERS CAUCUS, have sent a letter to House and Senate leaders urging that broadcasters be included in the PPP in whatever version makes it through the process. Local media has been restricted in use of the PPP because the number of employees at stations and clusters is being counted as part of larger group ownership umbrellas, making them ineligible for the forgivable loans meant for small businesses.

EMMER, a former talk show host at iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KTLK-A (TWIN CITIES NEWS TALK)/MINNEAPOLIS, said, "The CORONAVIRUS pandemic has impacted every American, but for those whose job it is to keep us informed -- like our local radio and TV stations - this outbreak has been exceptionally difficult. They have been tasked with getting us up to date information during a time of high stress where the information they share could literally save lives.. However, these outlets rely on advertising revenue to survive – a revenue source that has become less available due to the hardships businesses nationwide have experienced. The local radio and TV stations that give us the stories we need to know deserve our support and I am urging my colleagues show them that they are essential by ensuring they have what they need to weather this storm."

"During this pandemic, local television and radio stations have proved an invaluable resource in the dissemination of lifesaving information for households across the nation,” said BOYLE. "Broadcasting outlets continue to play a crucial role in helping people navigate this unprecedented crisis. This bill would provide temporary essential relief to many local broadcast operations that will allow them to continue serving the public good as we emerge from this pandemic."

"During these unprecedented times, broadcasters have been hit hard by an unparalleled blow to the advertising revenue that funds local journalism and emergency news coverage.” said NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH. “Ensuring that small broadcasters, including those that may be owned by station groups, have access to the Paycheck Protection Program will help them continue to serve their communities and provide lifeline information. NAB and America’s local radio and TV stations thank Reps. EMMER and BOYLE for fighting to help broadcasters remain on the air and free to their local audiences."

