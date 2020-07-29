Manella, Gann

STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP has named new GMs for two of its clusters, tapping former CHERRY CREEK MEDIA MONTANA SVP and former ALL PRO BROADCASTING and MILWAUKEE RADIO ALLIANCE GM DAN MANELLA as GM of the TRI-CITIES (RICHLAND-PASCO-KENNEWICK, WA) cluster, and longtime high school sportscaster and "SATURDAY NIGHT CLASSIC COUNTRY SHOW" host DOUG GANN as GM in ALEXANDRIA, LA.

“I’m excited to join STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP at this time of great growth for the company," said MANELLA. “I’m especially happy to return to the state of WASHINGTON and work with this market’s outstanding, veteran staff at the TRI-CITIES' leading radio and digital properties.”

“When the opportunity to join STEPHENS MEDIA arose, I was honored by the opportunity to help grow a company and family that is deeply rooted in their faith," said GANN. “I rely on my faith in God and my love for this community to champion my passion for rebuilding CENTRAL LOUISIANA with my vision to rebuild the community through the community.”

SVP/Radio and Digital Sales SUMMER KIRKLAND added, "The creative revenue generation ideas and drive that DAN brings is the perfect combination for accelerated growth in TRI-CITIES .... With his focus on building relationships and customer-orientated mindset, I am excited to see the impact that DOUG will make in our ALEXANDRIA market."

The TRI-CITIES cluster includes Country KIOK (94.9 THE WOLF), Top 40 KUJ-F (POWER 99), Classic Rock KEGX (EAGLE 106.5), Contemporary Christian KKSR (SHINE 95.7), AC KALE-F (106.1 MORE FM), and Sports KJOX-A (ESPN 1340). The ALEXANDRIA stations are Country KLAA-F (LA 103.5), Christian AC KEZP (104.3 THE BRIDGE), Classic Country KBKK (105.5 K-BUCK), and AC KEDG (SUNNY 106.9).

