Big Score!

HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED and its investment adviser, THE FAMILY (MUSIC) LIMITED, has announced their acquisition of the music catalog of four-time GRAMMY winner RODNEY "DARKCHILD" JERKINS. In addition, JERKINS will also be joining the Investment Adviser’s Advisory Board.

JERKINS' rise to fame began in 1997 when he co-wrote, arranged and produced five songs for MARY J. BLIGE's platinum-selling #1 album "Share My World." JERKINS is renowned for his collaborations with some of the most influential artists of the last 25 years, including BRANDY, SPICE GIRLS, WHITNEY HOUSTON, MICHAEL JACKSON, DESTINY'S CHILD (and BEYONCE's solo projects), TONI BRAXTON, SAM SMITH, LADY GAGA, JENNIFER LOPEZ, and JUSTIN BIEBER.

HIPGNOSIS has acquired 100% of the Writer's Share of Income in JERKINS' early works and

100% of his Publishing interest and Writer’s Share of Income in his later works, which in total comprise 982 songs.

Founder MERCK MERCURIADIS said, "If you are talking songs of cultural importance you only need to say 'Darkchild' and everyone in the world knows you are talking about the very best of the very best. RODNEY has created magic every step of the way in his magical career and we owe him a debt of gratitude for making the airwaves such a wonderful place over the last 25 years. I am delighted to welcome him to the HIPGNOSIS Family and our Advisory Board. NILE RODGERS, THE-DREAM, DAVE STEWART, GIORGIO TUINFORT, STARRAH and I all look forward to his contributions."

JERKINS said, "My relationship with HIPGNOSIS represents a relationship of mutual trust: HIPGNOSIS has placed its trust in me as an advisor, and I have entrusted HIPGNOSIS to manage a catalog that I have nurtured for 25+ years. I have no doubt that MERCK and HIPGNOSIS are the right home for my catalog because they have demonstrated that they appreciate the art and craft that underlie the copyright and have constantly supported music creators."

