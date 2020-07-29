Granny Rich

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to Country singer JOHN RICH (BIG & RICH), who is mourning the loss of his beloved grandmother, CLEDA ANN RICH, well known to his fans as “GRANNY RICH.” She passed away on TUESDAY, JULY 28th at the age of 88. In addition to sewing all of her grandson’s stage clothes, the late family matriarch was also the namesake of her grandson’s Redneck Riviera GRANNY RICH Reserve Whiskey brand, distilled to exemplify her qualities, “mature and good natured with a surprising kick!”

JOHN, who also hosts a show on FOX NEWS’ streaming service, FOX NATION, titled, "The Pursuit! With JOHN RICH,“ said, “GRANNY RICH lived through the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl Days, World War II, and many bouts of personal struggles in her life but managed to always persevere and work toward a better future for herself and everyone she loved. She was a fierce patriot and expressed her love for our country loud and clear. Her work ethic is legendary, as she ran her own business on her own terms up until one month before she passed away … She is an inspiration to me and anyone who had the pleasure of meeting her and will be sorely missed … I have peace in knowing she is now in the arms of JESUS. I'm sure there's a line of angels waiting on her to sew some golden thread into their heavenly apparel!”

I lost a giant of a lady in my life today. Granny Rich went to be with Jesus after battling hard for a month from a stroke. She was a Mother to me, and I'll strive to live up to her example. She was strong, funny, caring and an unapologetic American to the end. #RIPGrannyRich pic.twitter.com/JeiFN1kqFp — John Rich (@johnrich) July 28, 2020

