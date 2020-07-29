Beck

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of former ENTERCOM Country WBEE/ROCHESTER overnight host DAVE “BIG DADDY” BECK, who has passed away.

ENTERCOM/ROCHESTER VP/Programming BOB BARNETT, who hired BECK in 1988 shortly after WBEE flipped to Country, shared the sad news on FACEBOOK YESTERDAY (7/28). He wrote, “Prayers of peace and comfort to his wife CONNIE, their family and friends. He was beloved by many BEE listeners after 24 years behind the mic. He was let go due to budget cuts a few years back, but his heart and soul will always belong to WBEE, which he loved so much. He was part of the ‘family’ … RIP DAVE."

