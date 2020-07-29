Q2 Financials

SPOTIFY has released Q2 2020 financial data to shareholders, sharing, "Q2 was another strong quarter for SPOTIFY as we continued to navigate an uncertain environment. We met or exceeded our guidance by nearly every metric, growing to 299 million Monthly Active Users and 139M Subscribers. Advertising revenue improved throughout the quarter and outperformed our forecast. The one exception was operating loss, which was much higher than expected because of social costs. These are taxes we accrue on stock-based compensation for employees in SWEDEN and some other countries, and the higher than planned social costs were directly related to the strong gains in our stock price in the quarter.

"Consumption hours returned to normal levels, and podcast consumption in particular continues to grow at triple digit rates, with 21% of our MAUs now listening to podcasts. In music, growth in the number of artists making up our top tier (those accounting for the top 10% of streams) is now over 43,000 artists, up 43% from one year ago. We feel good about our momentum as we enter Q3."

