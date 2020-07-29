Q2 Financials

SPOTIFY second quarter total revenue grew 13% year-to-year to €1.9 billion, in line with expectations, with Premium revenue up 17% to €1.8 billion. Ad-supported revenue fell 21% to €131 million, blamed on the COVID-19 pandemic but ahead of expectations. Average revenue per user in the Premium category fell 9% to €4.41. The company noted sales taking a hit from the pandemic in MARCH through MAY but said that it "significantly outperformed expectations in the month of JUNE."

Ad sales Direct and Programmatic channels fell by double digits, but Ad Studio and Podcast channels grew by double digits. Free cash flow fell by €23 million to €27 million. Net loss widened from €76 million to €356 million (€0.42 to €1.91/share).

Monthly active users grew 29% year-to-year to 299 million, with NORTH AMERICA exeeding expectations and retention improving; INDIA, LATIN AMERICA, and "Rest Of World" also saw major growth, with the latter two rebounding sharply in JUNE from pandemic-related softness in APRIL and MAY. Consumption hour numbers appear to have recovered to pre-COVID levels as of JUNE 30th with the exception of LATIN AMERICA, which remains 6% below peak levels. In-car listening also rebounded, being less than 10% below pre-pandemic levels by the end of the quarter after plunging 50% in APRIL.

Premium subscriptions jumped 27% year-to-year to 138 million, driven by Family Plan subscriptions. Churn improved as well, driven by Family & Student plans and other offerings.

The company also revealed that 21% of monthly active users engage with podcast content, up from 19% in first quarter, with strong growth in all regions.

« see more Net News