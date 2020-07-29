Jones

NPR has promoted Dir./Agile Transformation and Program Management NIKKI JONES to the new role of VP/Change Management and Transformation. JONES, the former Dir./Program Management at SIRIUSXM and Sr. Technical Program Mgr. at NATIONAL GROGRAPHIC DIGITAL MEDIA who joined NPR in 2019, and her team will report to Chief HR Officer CARRIE STORER.

"NPR is a mission-driven organization strengthened by our relationships among people, process and technology," said JONES. "My priority is to focus on the people side of change by encouraging and empowering diverse voices, ownership, independence and accountability. These are the pillars that we'll use to align up to NPR's strategic plan. My goal is to do everything I can to incorporate those diverse, equitable, and inclusive pillars to shape the future of NPR."

« back to Net News