Pandora Playlists

LEBRON JAMES and MAVERICK CARTER's UNINTERRUPTED multimedia platform is again joining forces with PANDORA to offer three new music playlists curated by NBA and WNBA players.

UNINTERRUPTED, which has offered athlete-curated playlists on PANDORA since 2019, is launching three new "UNITERRUPTED RADIO" NBA and WNBA player-selected music playlists, "Tip-Off Mode," "Vet Mode," and "Postgame Mode," curated by players including JAMES, KYLE KUZMA, TRAE YOUNG, A'JA WILSON, DRAYMOND GREEN, LONZO BALL, SKYLAR DIGGINS-SMITH, TOBIAS HARRIS, and ANGEL MCCOUGHTRY. The curated stations are among the first to use PANDORA's Modes functionality, allowing selectable and thematic sub-stations with special audio drops.

The music will also be featured in an "UNINTERRUPTED RADIO Takeover" this weekend on SIRIUSXM's THE HEAT.

"We are proud of how SIRIUSXM and PANDORA continue to creatively innovate and find new ways to connect people through our range of audio programming," said SIRIUSXM Pres./Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN. "With live sports returning, UNINTERRUPTED RADIO on PANDORA will give fans an even deeper way to experience the game they love by capturing the essential connection between music and sports."

CARTER, CEO of THE SPRINGHILL COMPANY, said, "We started this partnership with SIRIUSXM to continue finding new and innovative ways to connect fans and athletes through the power of music. UNINTERRUPTED's mission is to empower our community. We are really excited to create a new platform on PANDORA to empower fans and athletes through the universal, eternal connection between sports and music."

« see more Net News