Garcia (l), Colón (r)

NASHVILLE based management firm THE AMG has added DIANA GARCIA and DAVID COLÓN to its team.

GARCIA, a marketing specialist with more than 20 years of experience, most recently worked in fashion, where she launched the brand HOUSE OF DARLINGS, known for its charitable endeavors.

COLÓN, an EMMY-nominatied videographer, will serve as Creative Dir., managing video content including music videos, mini-documentaries and marketing clips. Before joining THE AMG, COLÓN produced and founded MOTION POET PRODUCTIONS, a full-service video content provider for the corporate, broadcast and film industries. COLÓN also served as Creative Dir. of THE DANCE NETWORK, where he was responsible for branding and creating show concepts.

"We are thrilled to welcome DIANA and DAVID to our team," said The AMG General Manager KRISTY REEVES. "We have worked with them both extensively in the past and are happy to have them officially join the AMG team. Their experience and expertise will be invaluable resources for our clients."

Contact GARCIA at diana@theamg.com and COLÓN at david@theamg.com.

