Presslaff

PRESSLAFF INTERACTIVE REVENUE Founder and Enterprise Sales Leader of SECOND STREET MEDIA RUTH PRESSLAFF has been named the new National Spokesperson for the MENTORING AND INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO (MIW) GROUP. She succeeds DENYSE SMITH MESNIK, who will continue as a member of the MIW GROUP Executive Committee.

"Serving as a spokeswoman for the MIWs has been a professional and personal highlight,” said MESNIK. “Knowing that my friend, RUTH PRESSLAFF, will now have this incredible experience makes the transition quite special. A longtime member of the Executive Committee, RUTH is more than prepared to step into the role of MIW GROUP National Spokeswoman. Her recognition in the industry, reputation as an innovative entrepreneur, genuine passion for radio and her commitment to nurturing the next generation of leadership makes RUTH a perfect candidate to speak on behalf of the MIWs as the Group continues evolving.”

“I'm humbled by this opportunity, eager to take on this challenge and honored to work with a truly stellar Executive Committee of dedicated and powerful women,” said PRESSLAFF. “There is a great need to serve our industry by mentoring women broadcasters at this particularly difficult moment in time, and beyond. To follow in DENYSE, KAY (OLIN), HEIDI (RAPHAEL), and JOAN's (GERBERDING) footsteps is both daunting, and true to our mission, inspiring!”

Congratulate RUTH at ruth@presslaff.com.

« see more Net News