Scholarships

The AD COUNCIL and PROJECT YELLOW LIGHT have named the winners of the ninth annual PROJECT YELLOW LIGHT scholarship competition, in which students create TV, radio, or billboard PSAs warning of the dangers of using a phone while driving. The winners receive national exposure via iHEARTMEDIA radio stations, CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR digital billboards, and TV stations nationwide.

“A huge thanks to our amazing partners, participants and especially our 2020 HUNTER GARNER Scholarship winners for spreading this critical message about the dangers of distracted driving,” said PROJECT YELLOW LIGHT Founder JULIE GARNER. “I’m so proud of our student winners who are using their voice and creativity to impact young drivers and help save lives.”

“Distracted driving remains an important road safety issue,” said AD COUNCIL Pres./CEO LISA SHERMAN. “It’s critical to spread this message, and nobody is better suited to communicate the importance of driving safely to young people than their own peers.”

Winners:

First Domino (video, high school): JOANNE SAKAMOTO, ROANOKE, VA

Phone Down (video, college): KAMBRIA COOK, N. CHESTERFIELD, VA

Eyes on the Road (billboard design, high school): JAMI PANDISCIO, FRANKLIN, MA

It’s Simple (billboard design, college): SIERRA FENTRESS, SYKESVILLE, MD

You Can Wait (radio, high school): MIRIAM ZUO, SUGAR LAND, TX

Telegraphing Catastrophe (radio, college): MATTHEW MERRILL, FRISCO, TX

