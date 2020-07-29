Kim (Photo: APM/The Water Main)

AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA's THE WATER MAIN water initiative has produced a new podcast looking at how water is cleaned, managed, and delivered in AMERICA. The eight-episode "IN DEEP" is hosted by former MARKETPLACE sustainability reporter JED KIM and launches on AUGUST 5th.

"Too often, our water is out of sight and out of mind, shunted around in mysterious networks below our feet. We take the cleanliness of our water for granted, and it's only when water gets contaminated that we're reminded how key those systems are to our survival," said KIM. “These systems are fascinating, but they’re also aging. We wanted to show listeners how it all works and what’s required to keep it working.”

