Partnership

BERTELSMANN's AUDIO ALLIANCE podcast network in GERMANY is partnering with ART19 for advertising sales and distribution. AUDIO ALLIANCE includes content from MEDIENGRUPPE RTL DEUTSCHLAND, RTL RADIO DEUTSCHLAND, FREMANTLE’s UFA, PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE VERLAGSGRUPPE, GRUNER + JAHR, and BMG.

“We are happy to be partnering with ART19 as we conquer the world of podcasts for all of BERTELSMANN´s German content businesses,” said AUDIO ALLIANCE MD MIRIJAM TRUNK. “While the German market is about four years behind the U.S. market, it is picking up speed and evolving at a fast pace. In order to keep up with the growing demand both from listeners and clients, we need to be able to adapt quickly -- we are happy to have found a strong partner for that.”



“BERTELSMANN’s expansion into podcasting is an indication that the medium has truly arrived in Europe,” said ART19 Chief Revenue Officer LEX FRIEDMAN. “They will be a cornerstone partner for us. We’re looking forward to learning from them and to working closely together to develop the many markets they will operate in.”

