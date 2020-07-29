Concord Music Publishing

CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING and CREATIVE TITANS have finalized a new deal with songwriter NIA-V aks NORTH LONDON native VANIA KHALEH-PARI, whose music draws elements from R&B, pop, hip-hop, ARABIC and Bollywood music.

Most recently, she co-wrote BRANDY’s single, "Say Something,” off of her upcoming seventh studio album, "B7," which is set to release FRIDAY

Commented NIA-V, “I am really grateful and excited to start my new chapter with the CREATIVE TITANS and CONCORD team... I am ready to shake up the industry, the NIA way!”

NIA-V broke into the industry in 2015 with rappers and CONCORD songwriters KREPT & KONAN. She wrote two songs, including the title track off their album, "The Long Way Home," which debuted at #2 on the UK Albums Chart.

CREATIVE TITANS CoFounder RON ANDRE ELVIS TELFORD commented, "We are more than happy to form an AVENGER-like collaborative team with NIA and her management [DAVON WASHINGTON and DAVID MILLER] to amplify NIA's songwriting skills and create new copyright opportunities for someone that operates across several genres of music. This is surely a culture-shifting deal for us!"

Commented NIA's manager DAVON WASHINGTON, “When we combine all of our strengths, I believe we will be very successful.”

NIA-V has worked with SKEPTA, STYLO G, SHOWTEK, DJ CAMER and BOW PRICE, among many others.

« see more Net News