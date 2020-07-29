Three More

iHEARTRADIO has launched three more podcasts, including a true crime series, a show on the current point in history keyed to the social justice movement, and a previously announced music history podcast.

The true-crime show is "PIKETON MASSACRE," the story of the 2016 murder of one OHO family by another, hosted by STEPHANIE LYDECKER and COURTNEY ARMSTRONG. BARATUNDE THURSTON is hosting "WE'RE HAVING A MOMENT," a look at the historic events happening right now, from Black Lives Matter to NASCAR's Confederate flag ban. And the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK is also adding STEVE GREENBERG's "SPEED OF SOUND," the S-CURVE RECORDS founder and former COLUMBIA RECORDS President's deep dive into music history, as announced YESTERDAY (NET NEWS 7/28).

