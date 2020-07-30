Elohim

Leading music solutions company ONERPM has signed a long-term multi-album deal with L.A.-based producer, vocalist, songwriter, classically trained pianist and mental health advocate ELOHIM, with a new album to be released before the end of the year.

ONERMP will be focus on expanding her entry into the global market and be a "true ally" for ELOHIM’s creativity and message.

Commented ELOHIM, “It was really important for me to find a team that shares and supports my creative vision. I'm very excited to have signed with ONERPM. I am looking forward to working with them and releasing new music very soon.”

ONERPM founder/CEO EMMANUAL ZUNZ added, “I’m so thrilled for ONERPM to be a part of ELOHIM’s journey. She has a message the world needs to hear and we are lucky to be a true partner in helping her do that”

ONERPM A&R head JOSEPH ALDULAIMI sadi, "ELOHIM is the type of artist any A&R dreams to sign, She is a virtuoso musician, envelope-pushing producer, brilliant performer, and thoughtful songwriter. We at ONERPM are happy to work with such a creative force and can't wait to share this music with the world."

With over 300m+ combined streams on all music services, an ever growing fan base and a new album, Elohim’s musical styles range from electronic and indie alternative to unabashed pop with dynamic live performances.

ELOHIM’s previous EP "Braindead," was released in MAY, 2019, with music and subject matter that dealt with the themes of mental illness. Elohim donated proceeds from the sales of the EP to mental health initiatives in commemoration of MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH and is involved with the JED FOUNDATION, a nonprofit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for our nation's teens and young adults. Her music has been featured on the BBC FUTURE MUSIC PLAYLIST and has she has been named “Artist To Watch” by KCRW, PANDORA and TIDAL.

« see more Net News