Presenting Perry

Yesterday (7/28) KATY PERRY performed live and answered fan questions as part of a SIRIUSXM HITS 1 and THE PULSE Virtual Celebrity Session hosted by HITS 1's MIKEY PIFF and THE PULSE's JIM RYAN. It featured PERRY singing songs from her upcoming album, Smile. She also talked about her new music, what fans can expect and more.

In this clip from SIRIUSXM’s Celebrity Session with KATY PERRY, she chats about the creative process and finding inspiration in the darkest moments. Watch here as she explains which song she is most excited for her daughter to hear.

In case you missed the broadcast, fear not, both channels plan to re-air the program.

