BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP has named SCOTT JAMESON Director Of Programming for its DETROIT-based radio cluster, overseeing the programming of Rock WRIF and WCSX, Sports WMGC, Urban AC WDMK and the Contemporary Christian PRAISE NETWORK, starting MONDAY, AUGUST 3rd.

JAMESON most recently served as CUMULUS MEDIA's Vice President, Classic Rock Programming, PD of heritage classic rock station KQRS and OM of KQRS, KXXR and WGVX/MINNEAPOLIS (NET NEWS 1/7/20).

Said JAMESON, “Joining BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP in DETROIT is a terrific opportunity. The MIDWEST is home for me, so it’s a natural fit. The legendary WRIF and heritage WCSX, joined with The BOUNCE, KISS and PRAISE boast exceptional talent across all five brands. Adding BEASLEY’s commitment to the community, along with an aggressive digital presence, turns listeners into fans. I’m thankful to JUSTIN CHASE for approaching me about the situation and grateful to MAC EDWARDS and BRIAN BEASLEY for their endorsement.”

Added BEASLEY VP/Market Manager MAC EDWARDS, “SCOTT’s outstanding reputation and deep rock radio background, combined with his excellent track record in programming multiple formats quickly made him the absolute perfect choice to lead our teams in the MOTOR CITY We are thrilled to welcome him to the BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP family!”

Said BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Chief Content Officer JUSTIN CHASE, “Rarely do you come across a programmer like SCOTT, who has such a high level of experience, strategic vision and passion for our business. Best of all, his core values of great locally focused radio with an emphasis of growing our digital platforms made him a perfect fit for our company. We’re very happy to have him in the BEASLEY DETROIT family!”

