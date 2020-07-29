Thomas

LAUREN "LT" THOMAS has been promoted from Dir./National Promotion to VP/National Promotion at SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE. In tandem with Executive VP of Promotion and Artist Development STEVE HODGES, and the respective promotion VPs for the ARISTA NASHVILLE, COLUMBIA NASHVILLE and RCA RECORDS NASHVILLE imprints, THOMAS will continue to focus on national strategies to achieve the label group’s airplay and artist development goals.

“Watching someone’s hard work and dedication to their craft rise to fruition is an absolute joy,” said HODGES. “To be able to award LT her VP stripes is an honor. She embodies the true spirit of innovation in challenging times. I could not be more proud of her accomplishments.”

THOMAS joined the company in 2009 as National Promotion Coordinator for ARISTA NASHVILLE. Within a year, she was promoted to Regional Promotion Manager for the imprint, and, in 2016, was named to her most recent position.



She will continue to be based in NASHVILLE. Congratulate her here.

