Just 16 months after CUMULUS MEDIA/MEMPHIS gave a multi-year extension to Country WGKX (KIX 106) and AC WKIM (98.9 THE BRIDGE) PD DUANE SHANNON (NET NEWS 3/21/19), the company is now advertising his position. SHANNON requested — and was given — an opportunity to step down from his programming role in order to focus on his morning show at KIX.

SHANNON has been with CUMULUS/MEMPHIS for 10 years, with more than nine of those years also serving as co-host of WGKX's "DUANE AND ABBY IN THE MORNING" show.

An ad says the company is seeking an experienced PD “responsible for growing and operating strong brands (WGKX and WKIM). Must have a strong background and passion for Country and AC music. Energy, enthusiasm and experience within the genre is a must … This position also requires a daily air-shift, along with a weekend voice track shift and live appearances and live remotes.” See the full job description and apply here.

