Notre Dame Global Parternships

The UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME athletics rights holder NOTRE DAME GLOBAL PARTNERSHIPS has inked a deal with SKYVIEW NETWORKS for SKYVIEW's full suite of broadcast services and products, covering radio network management and services, including distribution, production, SKYVIEW's AdView inventory management software, and affiliate sales.

“On behalf of NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS and NOTRE DAME GLOBAL PARTNERSHIPS, we are excited to start a new chapter in FIGHTING IRISH radio history with the first-class team at SKYVIEW NETWORKS,” said NOTRE DAME GLOBAL PARTNERSHIPS Pres. THEODORE LOEHRKE. “The 2020 season will mark the 99th year of NOTRE DAME football on the airwaves, and we’re thrilled to be able to continue to expand college football’s only national radio network.”

“We are thrilled to partner with NOTRE DAME GLOBAL PARTNERSHIPS and NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS and are proud they found our services and software the effortless solution they were seeking to manage their Athletics programming,” said SKYVIEW NETWORKS VP/Business Development MATT STYS. “The incredible reputation that has been built around the FIGHTING IRISH is well-known across the nation and we are confident in the opportunities and benefits our broadcast solutions will bring not only to the university, but to its fans as well.”

