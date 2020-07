Needs A Team, ASAP

ALL ACCESS hears that soon-to-be-minted iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KBKS (106.1)/SEATTLE morning star JUBAL needs two on-air personalities and one producer for his new show starting soon.

Rush your audio and resumes to apply for these meaty jobs by sending the goods to PickMeJubal@gmail.com.

iHEARTMEDIA is an equal opportunity employer.

