Radio sales and management visionary BOB MCCURDY has passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer. His wife SYDNEY, his daughters MEAGAN and ASHLEY, his sons MICHAEL and SEAN, his stepchildren MARGARET, CHARLIE and WILL EMERSON and his seven grandchildren survive MCCURDY.

Radio was BOB’s second choice career: He was an All-American basketball player and the leading scorer in the nation while playing for the UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND in 1975. He was drafted by the MILWAUKEE BUCKS and anticipated a long NBA career. When injuries curtailed his pursuit of that dream he set his sights upon another.

He started at WLEE-A/RICHMOND in 1976, then followed his early mentor and GM JOHN PICCIRILLO to Indianapolis shortly thereafter. That’s where he became a huge proponent of leveraging data and the latest sales tools.

MCCURDY recently completed a book about leadership, culture and sales. In it he writes, “It has often been said that one can never tell where a teacher’s influence ends. The same is true with leaders. As leaders, we are teachers and as with teachers you can never tell where an effective leader’s influence ends. That makes for an amazing legacy.”

BEASLEY CEO CAROLINE BEASLEY noted, "“BOB was a trusted confidant, a valued advisor and an incredible ambassador on behalf of the BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP family and the radio industry. His love and passion for the business could be seen and heard in everything he did within our company as well as the industry. Bob will be greatly missed and will be forever remembered as a beloved member of our family.”

