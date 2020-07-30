Retires From SiriusXM

COUSIN BRUCIE MORROW shared with his SIRIUSXM “60s On 6” listeners that he'd be hanging up the headphones following his show this SATURDAY night.

MORROW was a LONGTIME WABC/NEW YORK night personality, and eventual station owner. He has hosted WEDNESDAY and SATURDAY night shows for the satcaster since exiting WCBS-F/NEW YORK in 2005.

Regarding his exit from SIRIUSXM, the 84 year-old MORROW noted he is not retiring and will be back in some form.

