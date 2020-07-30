Wakin' Up LA

ENTERCOM Top 40 KAMP (97.1 AMP)/LOS ANGELES has unveiled a new morning show. Beginning AUGUST 3rd, the station will debut a special LOS ANGELES edition of “The Morning Mess,” featuring JOEY BOY, ANEESH RATAN, JEANA SHEPARD and KARLA HERNANDEZ, weekdays from 5-10a (PT).

The show, currently on sister station KALV (LIVE 101.5)/PHOENIX, will feature curated local content for LOS ANGELES listeners, including lifestyle, news, daily traffic and weather updates, as well as city-specific COVID updates. Listeners in L.A. will also hear segments like “Nachoo’s Revenge,” featuring Joey Boy’s alter ego prank calling unsuspecting listeners.

“JOEY BOY AND THE MORNING MESS are a true reflection of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA,” said Regional Pres. JEFF FEDERMAN. “They are diverse, dynamic, socially responsible and completely transparent.”

JOEY BOY, also known as ‘NACHOO,’ joined ENTERCOM in 2013 as an original co-host for “The Morning Mess” on LIVE 101.5, and has served in various roles in PHOENIX radio since 2002. ANEESH RATAN joined ENTERCOM in 2015 as an original co-host for “The Morning Mess” on LIVE 101.5.

