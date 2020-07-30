'Summer Sway Streamathon'

COUNTRY SWAY will host a four-day "Summer Sway Streamathon" featuring more than 40 artists THURSDAY, AUGUST 27th through SUNDAY, AUGUST 30th. Proceeds from the event will benefit MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE in its efforts to continue providing assistance to members of the music community who have been impacted by COVID-19.

Artists set to perform for the event include: BRANDON ALAN, TIM ATWOOD, DAVID ADAM BYRNES, CADIE CALHOUN, BRIAN CALLIHAN, SIMON CASEY, LAUREN DAVIDSON, HAYDEN HADDOCK, ALEX HALL, JESSLEE, PAIGE KING JOHNSON, CASI JOY, CELESTE KELLOGG, VONN KISS, BRETT KISSEL, TOBI LEE, JESSICA LYNN, JEREMY MCCOMBS, MEG & TYLER, JESS MEUSE, JOSH MIRENDA, JAMIE O'NEAL, SHANE OWENS, REYNA ROBERTS, ROYAL SOUTH, BILLY SHAW JR., JD SHELBURNE, TEMECULA ROAD and TEXAS HILL (ADAM WAKEFIELD, CASEY JAMES and CRAIG WAYNE BOYD). Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks. Watch the livestream here.

“The entertainment industry has been devastated by these unprecedented circumstances and the livelihood of so many has been taken away,” shared COUNTRY SWAY founder and host JESSICA NORTHEY-SHAW. “I have a deep love for the Country music community and COUNTRY SWAY is dedicated to finding new and creative ways to help support the music industry. We have to take care of each other and we’re thrilled to partner with MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE for our Streamathon and lend a hand to help heal the music!”

« see more Net News