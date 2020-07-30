Frank Ski, Nina Brown

HOWARD UNIVERSITY Urban AC WHUR (96.3)/WASHINGTON, DC has tapped FRANK SKI for PM drive. Beginning MONDAY AUGUST 3rd, it will be “THE FRANK SKI SHOW WITH NINA BROWN.”

They replace MARC CLARK & ALISON SEYMOUR who are no longer with the station.

Most recently SKI exited ENTERCOM Urban WVEE (V-103)/ATLANTA as host of “MORNING CULTURE" (NET NEWS 7/22). It’s a return for him to afternoons at WHUR, he left in 2015 (NET NEWS 8/26/15).

SKI said, “Connecting to the WASHINGTON, DC listeners is extremely important to me during this challenging time in our history.”

GM SEAN PLATER added,” Now more than ever, it’s crucial to have knowledgeable trustworthy voices on the air. FRANK and NINA have a proven track record of success and adding them to the WHUR team is a huge win for us.”

PD AL PAYNE said, “FRANK SKI has dominated ratings and has an incredible legacy of community enrichment wherever he is on the air. He is a media icon and adding his name to WHUR once again completes our DMV Dream Team.”

WHUR New Weekday Lineup:

6-10a -THE STEVE HARVEY MORNING SHOW

10-3p -AUTUMN JOI’S LIVE SQUAD -10 to 3p

3-7p -THE FRANK SKI SHOW WITH NINA BROWN

7-7:30p -THE DAILY DRUM WITH HAROLD FISHER

7:30-mid -THE ORIGINAL QUIET STORM WITH JOHN MONDS

