Garden State Journalists Association Announces 2020 Memorial Journalism Awards Winners
July 30, 2020 at 10:15 AM (PT)
The GARDEN STATE JOURNALISTS ASSOCIATION has announced the winners of its 2020 Memorial Journalism Awards for NEW JERSEY-based radio, TV, podcast, and print media.
Audio first place winners included:
- Radio General News: BOB TOWEY, SETON HALL UNIVERSITY Active Rock WSOU/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, Newscast 3/12/19
- Radio Feature: DAN SCHLOSSBERG, “WORLD WAR 2 MUSEUM,” TRAVEL ITCH RADIO
- Radio Sports Feature: DAN SCHLOSSBERG, “Heading Home, Team ISRAEL,” TRAVEL ITCH RADIO
- Radio Sports: BOB TOWEY, Play-by-Play of SETON HALL-FLORIDA men's basketball, WSOU
- Talk Radio: SCOTT GURIAN, “Medicine Man,” FAR FROM HOME PODCAST
- Podcast: SCOTT GURIAN, "Far From Home: Mother Russia,” FAR FROM HOME PODCAST
- Podcast- News Feature: BOB MANN, “The Anti-Media Tone of the New CLINT EASTWOOD Movie 'RICHARD JEWELL,'” HOT MEDIA WITH BOB MANN
