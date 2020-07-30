Winners

The GARDEN STATE JOURNALISTS ASSOCIATION has announced the winners of its 2020 Memorial Journalism Awards for NEW JERSEY-based radio, TV, podcast, and print media.

Audio first place winners included:

Radio General News: BOB TOWEY, SETON HALL UNIVERSITY Active Rock WSOU/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, Newscast 3/12/19

Radio Feature: DAN SCHLOSSBERG, “WORLD WAR 2 MUSEUM,” TRAVEL ITCH RADIO

Radio Sports Feature: DAN SCHLOSSBERG, “Heading Home, Team ISRAEL,” TRAVEL ITCH RADIO

Radio Sports: BOB TOWEY, Play-by-Play of SETON HALL-FLORIDA men's basketball, WSOU

Talk Radio: SCOTT GURIAN, “Medicine Man,” FAR FROM HOME PODCAST

Podcast: SCOTT GURIAN, "Far From Home: Mother Russia,” FAR FROM HOME PODCAST

Podcast- News Feature: BOB MANN, “The Anti-Media Tone of the New CLINT EASTWOOD Movie 'RICHARD JEWELL,'” HOT MEDIA WITH BOB MANN

