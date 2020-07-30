Winners Revealed

The NASHVILLE chapter of the ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC PUBLISHERS (AIMP) has announced the winners for its fifth annual AIMP NASHVILLE awards.

With this year's live event at RYMAN AUDITORIUM in NASHVILLE cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual "Nominee x Nominee" performances, in which the year’s Rising Artist-Writer of the Year nominees perform the Song of the Year nominations, have been posted online at the AIMP NASHVILLE Chapter’s social media pages. This year’s performances include HAILEY WHITTERS playing “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” TENILLE TOWNES playing “Prayed for You,” RYAN HURD playing “The Bones,” KYLIE MORGAN playing “One Man Band,” MATT STELL playing “Heartache Medication,” and RUNAWAY JUNE playing “10,000 Hours.”

The winners:

Publisher of the Year: SMACKSONGS

Rising Songwriter of the Year: ALLISON VELTZ CRUZ

Rising Artist-Writer of the Year: HAILEY WHITTERS

Songwriter of the Year: HARDY

Artist-Writer of the Year: ASHLEY MCBRYDE

Song Champion of the Year: NATIONAL MUSIC PUBLISHERS ASSOCIATION Pres./CEO DAVID ISRAELITE

Publisher’s Pick: “One Night Standards” (ASHLEY MCBRYDE, NICOLETTE HAYFORD, SHANE MCANALLY), independently published by SMACKSONGS, RIVER HOUSE, CANNED BISCUIT SONGS, recorded by MCBRYDE

Song of the Year: “The Bones” (JIMMY ROBBINS, MAREN MORRIS, LAURA VELTZ), independently published by BIG YELLOW DOG, BIG MACHINE MUSIC, JRM PUBLISHING, ROUND HILL MUSIC, recorded by MORRIS

“The AIMP NASHVILLE Awards committee would like to congratulate all this year’s winners and nominees on their accomplishments in this unpredictable time,” said AIMP NASHVILLE VP and AIMP NASHVILLE Awards co-chair REE GUYER. “While we wish we were celebrating together at the RYMAN, we are proud to honor these deserving independent publishers, writers, and artists who created the music that has been getting us through this difficult time.”

« see more Net News