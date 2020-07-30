Still Closed

The COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM (CMHOF) and its related businesses in NASHVILLE -- HATCH SHOW PRINT, RCA STUDIO B, the CMA THEATER and the TAYLOR SWIFT EDUCATION CENTER -- have extended their temporary COVID-19-related closure a fifth time, now planning to remain shuttered through MONDAY, AUGUST 31st.

The businesses had first expected to be closed until MARCH 31st, then extended the closure to APRIL 30th as the pandemic continued, then extended again until MAY 31st, JUNE 30th, and most recently to JULY 31st (NET NEWS 6/29).

"The museum’s top priority is the health and safety of our guests and our staff. That guides our decisions about opening, closing and every other consideration," said CEO KYLE YOUNG. "We look forward to the day when guests from all over the world can explore our galleries again, but the continued increase of COVID-19 cases across the nation causes us to feel that it is wise to remain closed at present, to protect employees and visitors."

While the museum galleries are closed, fans are encouraged to engage with the museum on its website and social media channels.

« see more Net News