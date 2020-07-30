Stations Team Up For School Supply Drive

The stations in EL DORADO BROADCASTERS' VICTORVILLE, CA cluster are teaming up to give away sling bags filled with school supplies to local students. The event will be held on SATURDAY, AUGUST 1st from 10a-12p (PT) at VALLEY HIGH KEY in VICTORVILLE, with participation from Country KATJ (KAT COUNTRY 100.7), AC KZXY (Y102), Spanish KXVV (LA X), Classic Rock KIXA (106.5 THE FOX), Talk KIXW and R&B HD96.3.

“Part of being good stewards of the community and serving the public interest is stepping up to help when you see a need," said EL DORADO VICTOR VALLEY GM CHRIS FLEMING. "Back to school is happening whether school is in person, at home or online. Our community needs help as some families can’t afford school supplies."

Air talent from the stations will be on hand, and COVID-19 social distancing protocols will be observed as vehicles drive through the event and school supplies are placed in each child’s bag. Supplies will be given away on a first come, first served basis.

