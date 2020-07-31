No Sale

No new station sales were filed with the FCC FRIDAY morning (7/31).

Two STA applications were filed with the Commission, one by NORTHERN BROADCAST MINISTRIES for WFST-A/CARIBOU, ME (reduced power due to problems with new ground system) and another by WASHINGTON STATE UNIVERSITY (KNWR/ELLENSBURG, WA, reduced power due to problems with the antenna system).

And COMMON FREQUENCY, INC. has applied for a Silent STA for KHCF/MORGAN HILL, CA after losing its site.

« see more Net News