Championing The Hits Act

THE RECORDING ACADEMY joined Rep. LINDA T. SÁNCHEZ (D-CA) and Rep. RON ESTES (R-KS) to support the Help Independent Tracks Succeed (HITS) Act, which allows an individual to fully expense for tax purposes the cost of new studio recordings on their taxes, up to $150,000, within the same year of production.

Music creators are among the American workers hardest hit by the CORONAVIRUS pandemic. The HITS Act creates a foothold for recovery. Without it, the costs of making new music may be prohibitive to creators following months of lost income.

"THE RECORDING ACADEMY is proud to have worked alongside Reps. SÁNCHEZ and ESTES to develop the key provisions in the HITS Act," said RECORDING ACADEMY Chair/Interim Pres./CEO HARVEY MASON JR. "The HITS Act will make a meaningful impact and help ease the financial burden for thousands of independent creators getting back on track, eager to share their creativity with the world. It will inspire new music and create opportunities for many of the vulnerable professionals in our community to persevere during these uncertain times."

