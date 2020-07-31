Jessen

iHEARTMEDIA Country KEEY (K102)/MINNEAPOLIS Promotion Dir. LEVI JESSEN has been named Programming Operations Specialist for the company’s National Programming Group.

JESSEN had been APD and Promotion Director at the station until the mass iHEART layoffs in JANUARY (NET NEWS 1/16), but returned to the station less than two months later as Promotion Dir. (NET NEWS 3/4). He started with iHeart (then CLEAR CHANNEL) in 1999 and joined K102 in 2008. During his time with the company, he has also been PD at HOT 102.5 (KTCZ-HD3) and 96.7 PRIDE RADIO (KQQL-HD3).

JESSEN posted the news on FACEBOOK this morning (7/31), “TODAY is my last day on an incredible ride. After nearly 12 years at K102 … (minus a little bump at the beginning of 2020), I will be taking the leap to a new adventure within iHEARTMEDIA with the National Programming Group. I'm very excited, but nervous, naturally. I can't say enough great things about the amazing staff at K102 and the time I have spent with them. I have met some of the greatest friends and learned from the best along the way. I wouldn't trade it for anything.”

He will remain based in MINNEAPOLIS. Congratulate him here.

