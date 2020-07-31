New Lineup

ESPN Sports KSPN-A (ESPN LA 710AM)/LOS ANGELES is revamping its weekday lineup on AUGUST 17th with morning co-host KEYSHAWN JOHNSON's move to ESPN RADIO's national morning show.

The station will now air three hours of JOHNSON, JAY WILLIAMS, and ZUBIN MEHENTI's new national show on a two-hour delay 5-9a (PT), replacing JOHNSON, LZ GRANDERSON, and TRAVIS RODGERS' local show; RODGERS will continue as local SPORTSCENTER update anchor. GRANDERSON will join current 10a-noon host JORGE SEDANO for afternoons 4-7p, with MIKE GREENBERG's new ESPN RADIO national show "GREENY" airing live 9-11a and MAX KELLERMAN's national show airing 11a-1p.

Current afternoon hosts STEVE MASON and JOHN IRELAND will move back to their previous midday duties, this time 1-4p, and former BCA Sports XEPRS-A (THE MIGHTY 1090)/SAN DIEGO host SCOTT KAPLAN will host 7-10p while also still set to co-host afternoons when XEPRS returns to Sports next month as "THE MIGHTIER 1090." KSPN has been airing ESPN RADIO's temporary "best of ESPN RADIO" programming noon-3p since WILL CAIN's recent exit to join FOX NEWS, and "LAKERS TALK" host ALLEN SLIWA has been hosting an evening show while awaiting last night's return of LAKERS play-by-play from the ORLANDO NBA bubble.

