iHEARTMEDIA/MILWAUKEE has launched “BRILLIANTLY BLACK," a community resource initiative to support local Black-owned businesses and non-profits.

The program is modeled after a similar program at iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO (NET NEWS 6/19).

Urban WKKV (V100.7), Country WMIL (FM106.1), Classic Hits WRIT (95.7 BIG FM), Sports WRNW (97.3 THE GAME), and Sports WOKY-A (THE BIG 920) are encouraging listeners to visit their websites and enter the keyword “BRILLIANT” to find out more about Black-owned businesses and non-profits.

Market Pres. COLLEEN VALKOUN said, “I want to congratulate our team on this grassroots opportunity to support Black-owned businesses. Please join us in supporting the Black business community. I am thrilled we can use our stations to impact and inform the public about this much-needed community resource.”

Local Black-owned businesses, restaurants and organizations are also encouraged to submit their information for inclusion at each station’s "BRILLIANTLY BLACK" community resource website; WKKV, WMIL, WRIT, WRNW, or WOKY-A.

