Daniels (Photo: Erick Anderson/eafoto)

CHARLIE DANIELS' 2021 VOLUNTEER JAM will go on as scheduled, now serving as a tribute to DANIELS, who passed earlier this month (NET NEWS 7/6).

The show, which was postponed earlier this year due to COVID-19 (NET NEWS 6/19) , will take place MONDAY, FEBRUARY 22nd, 2021 at NASHVILLE's BRIDGESTONE ARENA.

Five additional artists have joined the previously released lineup (NET NEWS 3/27), including ALABAMA, RICKY SKAGGS, OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW, JUNIOR BROWN, and CECE WINANS.

“I am forever grateful for all of the love and support [son] CHARLIE JR. and I have received since CHARLIE’s passing," said DANIELS' widow, HAZEL. "CHARLIE would be excited and extremely proud that his Volunteer Jam would continue. I want to express my sincere thanks to the artists paying tribute to CHARLIE.”

"CHARLIE's entire day, week, year, and life revolved around his faith, family, and his cherished live performances," said DANIELS' longtime manager, DAVID CORLEW. "We, as a team, 24-7, were focused on that two hours of his day, the part he loved most. There's no better way to honor and continue his legacy than to do a show with The CDB [CHARLIE DANIELS BAND], their music, the artists, family, friends and fans. We got this."

Event organizers are donating 500 concert tickets to volunteers who have participated in recent emergency relief efforts across MIDDLE TENNESSEE.

