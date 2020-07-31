Podcast Additions

BENZTOWN + MCVAY MEDIA PODCAST NETWORKS have added two podcasts from TRACY SANDLER's FANGIRL SPORTS NETWORK. The new additions are "FANGIRL PLAYBOOK," a weekly recap show for "FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS" hosted by SANDLER and STEPHANIE MCCARROLL, and SANDLER's "GET MY JOB," an interview show about women in the sports industry.

SANDLER said, "I am so excited to bring FANGIRL SPORTS NETWORK's FANGIRL PLAYBOOK and GET MY JOB podcasts to BENZTOWN + MCVAY. I look forward to a successful partnership, working together to produce inspiring, entertaining and informative podcasts."

BENZTOWN Pres. DAVE "CHACHI" DENES said, "We’re excited to be able to bring FANGIRL PLAYBOOK and GET MY JOB to BENZTOWN + MCVAY MEDIA PODCAST NETWORKS. TRACY’s platform (FANGIRL SPORTS NETWORK) is a highly professional quality content curator and we’re proud to welcome them to our lineup.”

MCVAY MEDIA Pres./CEO MIKE MCVAY said, “TRACY SANDLER shines a spotlight on women who refuse to stand in the shadow of a world dominated by men and provides encouragement to women of all ages to follow their dreams.”

« see more Net News