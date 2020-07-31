Now On Plex

LOOP MEDIA music video channels are now available on the PLEX streaming video platform. Nineteen LOOP MEDIA curated music video channels have been added to PLEX Live TV.

“We’re excited to kick off our work with PLEX, offering even more audiences across the globe access to our ever-expanding music video library. Whether a customer wants to hear a specific genre of music or wants to see what’s charting this week, LOOP provides fans with music videos for every occasion,” said LOOP MEDIA CEO JON NIEMANN. “Through our partnership with PLEX, we look forward to furthering our reach and offering consumers everywhere access to a constant stream of innovative short-form content.”

