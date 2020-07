VanDeVelde (Photo:Twotter @maryvandevelde)

NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO morning traffic reporter MARY VANDEVELDE is moving to middays and afternoons, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM.

VANDEVELDE will move to the noon-7p (CT) shift at WGN starting MONDAY (8/3), with current afternoon traffic reporter LAUREN LAPKA moving to news. Morning traffic reports will be handled by sister Independent WGN-TV.

