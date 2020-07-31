There's No Place Like Home

VARIETY reports that music companies SONY, UNIVERSAL and WARNER MUSIC have reached out to employees advising everyone to work from home through the rest of the year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The offices will be open for those who must be in the building for specific reasons.

According to the story, UMG sent an email to employees reading, "At this point, it's our best judgement that not have a widespread return to our U.S. offices at least through late JANUARY, 2021, if not longer."

WARNER which planned to reopen offices in SEPTEMBER, had a change of heart and emailed employees to say, "We've now reviewed the situation and decided to postpone these dates, at the earliest, until JANUARY for our U.S. offices and OCTOBER for our U.K. offices."

On WEDNESDAY, SONY told its employees, "We wanted to let you know that we don't anticipate U.S. SONY MUSIC GROUP offices moving beyond our own Phase One return in the U.S. before the end of the calendar year."

