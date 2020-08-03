Sileo

Veteran sports host DAN SILEO is back with a pair of new shows, one local and one national.

SILEO, the former host at XEPRS-A (MIGHTY 1090) and KWFN (97.3 THE FAN)/SAN DIEGO, WQAM-A/MIAMI, WDAE-A/TAMPA, WYGM-A/ORLANDO, WMEN-A/WEST PALM BEACH, KGME-A/PHOENIX, and FOX SPORTS RADIO, is launching a nightly show 9p-midnight (ET) for USA RADIO NETWORKS beginning TONIGHT (8/3).

In addition, SILEO will be hosting a local show for CIELO MEDIA Talk WNMA-A (1210 THE MAN)/MIAMI for 2-4p (ET) weekdays; 1210 THE MAN will also be airing the 10p-midnight portion of SILEO's national show.

