Daniel Ek

The reaction was swift and not pleasant after SPOTIFY CEO DANIEL EK spoke in an interview with MUSIC ALLY last week regarding effort, artist work ethic and how much SPOTIFY pays out in royalties.

EK, who is reportedly worth in excess of $4 billion, said, "That artists who weren’t performing well on streaming services were “predominantly people who want to release music the way it used to be released. Some artists that used to do well in the past may not do well in this future landscape, where you can’t record music once every three to four years and think that’s going to be enough,” throwing cold water on a "'narrative fallacy' around claims that SPOTIFY’s royalties were too low," according to THE HUFFINGTON POST.

“The artists today that are making it realize that it’s about creating a continuous engagement with their fans,” EK said. “It is about putting the work in, about the storytelling around the album, and about keeping a continuous dialogue with your fans.”

EK added that there was a “narrative fallacy” around claims that SPOTIFY’s royalties were too low, saying: “Some artists that used to do well in the past may not do well in this future landscape, where you can’t record music once every three to four years and think that’s going to be enough.”

EK cited TAYLOR SWIFT as an example of an artist who had developed the appropriate level of engagement with her fanbase, citing her recent album “folklore,” which broke a GUINNESS WORLD RECORD for the most day-one streams of a SPOTIFY album by a female artist after it was streamed 80.6 million times. EK added that “unequivocally, from the data, there are more and more artists that are able to live off streaming income in itself.”

In response to EK’s remarks, a variety of artists ― including R.E.M. co-founder MIKE MILLS ― spoke their minds on TWITTER, blasting the CEO for how little SPOTIFY pays artists and, in the case of one famous musician, calling him a “greedy little shit.”

According to a JUNE 2019 analysis by SOUNDCHARTS, artists on SPOTIFY received $0.0032 per stream on average, putting the service behind other streaming platforms, including TIDAL and YOUTUBE RED.

SOUNDCHARTS’ analysis also stresses that this average is in constant flux due to a variety of factors, including the contracts in place between the artist and their music label as well as whether the listener was streaming via a free or premium SPOTIFY subscription, which have different impacts on the overall pool of monthly revenue.

Read EK's full MUSIC ALLY interview, here.

« see more Net News