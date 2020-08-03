Raising $50,000

ALPHA MEDIA Hot AC WZSR (STAR 105.5)/SUBURBAN CHICAGO hit their goal of $50,000 in the final hour of their request-athon on FRIDAY (7/31) for TURNING POINT, a year old agency that provides victims of domestic violence everything they need from emergency shelter to counseling and legal advocacy .

STAR 105.5 PD TIMOTHY CRULL said, "This heritage station has done a traditional on-location radiothon for years. COVID-19 forced us to rethink everything. The result gave the event a new energy. Most listeners paid much more than the $20 per song and NORTHWEST SUBURBAN businesses chipped in generously. The event kicked off at 5am with JOE and TINA. Until 8pm there was a mixture of any request imaginable, calls from impassioned listeners and information about the 40 year old agency that even counsels offenders that would like to break the cycle."

(Shown L-R): MIKE NEUMANN, Development Manager TURNING POINT, INC., DAVE DELORT, nights, DJ CLINTO, afternoons.

