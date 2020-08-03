New Prep Service

COOPedUP PREP debuts with major market quality show prep that's affordably prices for a radio host/personality to elevate their brand.

COOPedUP Prep provides multi-format prep covering nearly all music formats (Pop, Country, Hip-Hop, Rock, Classic Hits) as well as sports, lifestyle content, strange and happy headlines and more written and ready to roll.

COOPedUP Prep Founder & CEO SEAN "COOP" TABLER said "In the ever changing broadcast industry that we are all in now, I think it's more important than ever to be able to access the tools necessary to elevate your show and brand. The idea behind this service has been on my mind since I did nights in EVANSVILLE, IN and our locally owned company couldn't afford show prep.”

TABLER added, "There are two plan options, HOOKedUP which includes all prep content for just $19.99 per month. We put a lot of thought into the pricing, I put myself back in EVANSVILLE and thought about what I would be willing to pay for access to high quality show prep without breaking the bank. The alternative is LEVELedUP which includes everything from HOOKedUP as well as access to topic ideas that come with caller audio, a member forum to trade and exchange ideas, bits, benchmarks and more as well as features like "Listener DMs, Promo Calendar and a Brand Kit”.

Check it out at COOPedUPPrep.com.

