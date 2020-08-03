Sold

GEORGIA-CAROLINA RADIOCASTING COMPANY, LLC is selling Country WSGC/TIGNALL, GA to STANLEY C. BROWN's WSGC RADIO LLC for $150,000.

In other filings with the FCC, applying for STAs were MORTENSON BROADCASTING COMPANY OF TEXAS, INC. (KHVN-A/FORT WORTH, TX, operation for only six hours per day 6a-6p (CT) due to lack of revenue) and FOUR R BROADCASTING, INC. (KXQT/STANTON, TX, Silent STA due to transmitter problems).

EDGEWATER BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the transfer of KYFQ and K262CI/TACOMA, WA, W257DF/ATLANTA, K260BT/RAPID CITY, SD, K250BP/EVERGREEN, MT, K232CI/MISSOULA, MT, K289CF/KALISPELL, MT, K222BM/MOAPA. NV, K284CV /WHITEFISH, MT, K268CO/LAKE LOS ANGELES, CA, K253CA/EAGLE RIVER, AK, W255AS/AUGUSTA, GA, W276DD/CINCINNATI, W281AM/MACCLENNY, FL, and K284DA/CLOVIS, NM to RADIO BY GRACE, INC.

SOCIALIST FORUM has closed on the transfer of low power WRFU-LP/URBANA, Il to URBANA-CHAMPAIGN INDEPENDENT MEDIA CENTER FOUNDATION.

MEL WHEELER, INC. has closed on the sale of News-Talk WLNI/LYNCHBURG, VA to JAMES RIVER MEDIA, LLC for $785,000.

COMPASS BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the sale of News-Talk KXEX-A and Spanish Religion KGED-A/FRESNO to BENDITA EUCARISTA RADIO INC. for $725,000.

And LA CROSSE RADIO GROUP/MISSISSIPPI VALLEY BROADCASTERS has closed in the sale of Classic Rock WKBH (CLASSIC ROCK 100.1)/WEST SALEM-LA CROSSE, WI to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $400,000; Country WQCC (KICKS 106.3) and News-Talk WLFN-A (TODAY'S TALK 1490)/LA CROSSE and KQEG/LA CRESCENT, WI to MAGNUM COMMUNICATIONS, INC. for $1.4 million; and Hot AC WLXR-F (MAGIC 105)/LA CROSSE to THE SALVATION POEM FOUNDATION for $300,000; and, in turn, THE SALVATION POEM FOUNDATION, INC. has closed on the sale of FM translator K250AZ/LA CROSSE to MAGNUM for $5,000, with WLFN as the primary station. The closing brought format moves with it: Classic Rock WKBH has moved to the KQEG signal and has morphed into a Classic Rock-Classic Hits hybrid, while WKXR's MAGIC format has gone from Hot AC to Soft AC and moved to WKBH-HD2-K250AZ as MAGIC 97.9; and WLXR has dropped News-Talk for Oldies as "EAGLE 1490."

